Clear Secure Inc.’s (NYSE: YOU) Stock Could Appreciate By -104.62%

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.30 changed hands at $2.39 or 8.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.09B. YOU’s last price was a discount, traded about -116.83% off its 52-week high of $65.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.02, which suggests the last value was 20.73% up since then. When we look at Clear Secure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 421.33K.

Analysts gave the Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YOU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clear Secure Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Instantly YOU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.36 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 8.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.25%, with the 5-day performance at 21.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is -8.54% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YOU’s forecast low is $40.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.81 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Clear Secure Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $75.73 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Clear Secure Inc. earnings to increase by 82.80%.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.40% of Clear Secure Inc. shares while 70.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 208.95%. There are 70.20% institutions holding the Clear Secure Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 27.62% of the shares, roughly 20.55 million YOU shares worth $822.16 million.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.48% or 9.29 million shares worth $371.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $40.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $22.46 million.