Can Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.19 changing hands around $0.27 or 5.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $184.01M. LUCD’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.5% off its 52-week high of $13.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.61, which suggests the last value was 11.18% up since then. When we look at Lucid Diagnostics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 344.83K.

Analysts gave the Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LUCD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) trade information

Instantly LUCD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.87 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 5.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.16%, with the 5-day performance at -11.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) is -38.42% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LUCD’s forecast low is $13.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -304.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Lucid Diagnostics Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.30%.

LUCD Dividends

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s Major holders