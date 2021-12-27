Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.31 changed hands at -$0.06 or -4.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.55M. CANF’s current price is a discount, trading about -235.11% off its 52-week high of $4.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 28.24% up since then. When we look at Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Analysts gave the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CANF as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Instantly CANF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.6000 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -4.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.03%, with the 5-day performance at 21.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is 15.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CANF’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -529.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -281.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.11% over the past 6 months, a 53.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $150k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $204k and $211k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.90%.

The 2021 estimates are for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. earnings to increase by 66.70%.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares while 12.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.54%. There are 12.40% institutions holding the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock share, with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.93% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million CANF shares worth $0.4 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 79873.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021.