Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.00 changed hands at -$0.39 or -5.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.41B. BFLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -316.14% off its 52-week high of $29.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.01, which suggests the last value was 14.14% up since then. When we look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Analysts gave the Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BFLY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Butterfly Network Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.46 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -5.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.66%, with the 5-day performance at 7.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is -2.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BFLY’s forecast low is $7.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Butterfly Network Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.57% over the past 6 months, a 98.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Butterfly Network Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $27.5 million.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.50% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares while 47.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.24%. There are 47.69% institutions holding the Butterfly Network Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.36% of the shares, roughly 12.33 million BFLY shares worth $178.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.13% or 11.94 million shares worth $172.84 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.15 million shares estimated at $74.66 million under it, the former controlled 4.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million shares worth around $57.18 million.