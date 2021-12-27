Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 12.03 million Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.17 changed hands at -$1.0 or -7.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $121.82M. BFRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.21% off its 52-week high of $14.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 81.51% up since then. When we look at Biofrontera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 24.60 million.

Analysts gave the Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BFRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Instantly BFRI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 90.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.63 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -7.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 198.64%, with the 5-day performance at 90.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) is 400.76% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BFRI’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 9.61% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Biofrontera Inc. earnings to decrease by 0.00%.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders