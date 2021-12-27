American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Stock Could Make A -189.39% Loss

In the latest trading session, 1.0 million American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.22 changed hands at -$0.21 or -3.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.64B. AMWL’s current price is a discount, trading about -603.38% off its 52-week high of $43.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.67, which suggests the last value was 8.84% up since then. When we look at American Well Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Analysts gave the American Well Corporation (AMWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended AMWL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Well Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Instantly AMWL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.57 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.62%, with the 5-day performance at 9.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is -5.02% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMWL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -189.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.54% for it to hit the projected low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Well Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.17% over the past 6 months, a 65.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Well Corporation will rise 73.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.78 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that American Well Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $71.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.55 million and $60.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for American Well Corporation earnings to decrease by -140.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.90% per year.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.72% of American Well Corporation shares while 34.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.94%. There are 34.09% institutions holding the American Well Corporation stock share, with Satter Management Company, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.06% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million AMWL shares worth $159.6 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.66% or 5.48 million shares worth $138.91 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.69 million shares estimated at $42.71 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $36.01 million.