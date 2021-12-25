Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Drops -8.46% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.92 trading at -$0.02 or -0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.12M. That closing price of WKSP’s stock is at a discount of -461.64% from its 52-week high price of $16.40 and is indicating a premium of 17.81% from its 52-week low price of $2.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 305.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.68%, in the last five days WKSP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $2.92 price level, adding 7.01% to its value on the day. Worksport Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -1.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.46% in past 5-day. Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) showed a performance of -24.16% in past 30-days.

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Worksport Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.00% while that of industry is -28.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.00% during past 5 years.

WKSP Dividends

Worksport Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Worksport Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.