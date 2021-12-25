Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Has Recovered -55.45 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -675.1% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at $0.12 or 5.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $165.84M. That closing price of VIOT’s stock is at a discount of -675.1% from its 52-week high price of $18.99 and is indicating a premium of 11.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 296.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.15%, in the last five days VIOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $2.45 price level, adding 0.81% to its value on the day. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s shares saw a change of -52.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.89% in past 5-day. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) showed a performance of -39.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.74 million shares which calculate 2.03 days to cover the short interests.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -55.77% while that of industry is 6.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 12.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $179.86 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $290.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $229.09 million and $294.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -21.50% while estimating it to be -1.40% for the next quarter.

VIOT Dividends

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.27% institutions for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at VIOT for having 0.45 million shares of worth $4.04 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 0.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.72 million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 65233.0 shares of worth $0.51 million or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53440.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.