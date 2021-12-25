Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Jumps 1.43 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at $0.02 or 1.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.26M. That closing price of SIOX’s stock is at a discount of -153.52% from its 52-week high price of $3.60 and is indicating a premium of 10.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.43%, in the last five days SIOX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 2.41% to its value on the day. Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.77% in past 5-day. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) showed a performance of -11.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.76% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.00% in the current quarter and calculating 10.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.00% during past 5 years.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.08% institutions for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SIOX for having 5.49 million shares of worth $11.91 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.51 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.29 million shares of worth $2.79 million or 1.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.