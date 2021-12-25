Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Declines -31.00% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $6.65?

In last trading session, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.65 trading at $0.1 or 1.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $216.13M. That closing price of SBTX’s stock is at a discount of -853.53% from its 52-week high price of $63.41 and is indicating a premium of 11.73% from its 52-week low price of $5.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 452.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.53%, in the last five days SBTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/20/21 when the stock touched $6.65 price level, adding 5.14% to its value on the day. Silverback Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.39% in past 5-day. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) showed a performance of -5.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.66 million shares which calculate 8.21 days to cover the short interests.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -79.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.52% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

SBTX Dividends

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.21% institutions for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at SBTX for having 8.74 million shares of worth $270.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 24.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $144.81 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.4 million shares of worth $30.84 million or 4.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.47 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.