Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Up 10.45% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $1.36?

In last trading session, Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) saw 0.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.38 trading at $1.88 or 15.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $351.02M. That closing price of RENN’s stock is at a discount of -97.36% from its 52-week high price of $28.38 and is indicating a premium of 68.36% from its 52-week low price of $4.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 305.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Renren Inc. (RENN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.04%, in the last five days RENN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $14.38 price level, adding 4.01% to its value on the day. Renren Inc.’s shares saw a change of 201.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.45% in past 5-day. Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) showed a performance of -46.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.10 to the stock, which implies a fall of -181.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 64.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 64.53% for stock’s current value.

Renren Inc. (RENN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.30% during past 5 years.

RENN Dividends

Renren Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 14 and May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.36% institutions for Renren Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Corbin Capital Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at RENN for having 0.35 million shares of worth $4.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Antara Capital, LP, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.7 million.