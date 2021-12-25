Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Is Down -36.75% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.97 trading at -$0.41 or -4.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $392.36M. That closing price of RDBX’s stock is at a discount of -241.53% from its 52-week high price of $27.22 and is indicating a discount of -4.02% from its 52-week low price of $8.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.89%, in the last five days RDBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $7.97 price level, adding 14.85% to its value on the day. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.76% in past 5-day. Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) showed a performance of -36.75% in past 30-days.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 132.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 141.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 132.34% institutions for Redbox Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc is the top institutional holder at RDBX for having 2.67 million shares of worth $26.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 18.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Basso Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 0.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.37 million.

On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Low Duration Fixed Inc Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $1.24 million or 0.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50471.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.51 million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.