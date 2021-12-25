Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Jumps 1.19%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.64 trading at $0.22 or 1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That closing price of POSH’s stock is at a discount of -463.2% from its 52-week high price of $104.98 and is indicating a premium of 13.73% from its 52-week low price of $16.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Poshmark Inc. (POSH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.19%, in the last five days POSH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $18.64 price level, adding 1.79% to its value on the day. Poshmark Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.94% in past 5-day. Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) showed a performance of -1.11% in past 30-days.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Poshmark Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -208.80% while that of industry is 4.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $82.61 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.78% institutions for Poshmark Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at POSH for having 2.65 million shares of worth $62.9 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 1.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.93 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.73 million shares of worth $34.9 million or 1.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.