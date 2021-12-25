Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Ripped -18.49% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.23 trading at $1.7 or 4.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03B. That closing price of PHR’s stock is at a discount of -84.47% from its 52-week high price of $81.59 and is indicating a premium of 12.03% from its 52-week low price of $38.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 399.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.00%, in the last five days PHR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the stock touched $44.23 price level, adding 3.49% to its value on the day. Phreesia Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.80% in past 5-day. Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) showed a performance of -28.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.58 million shares which calculate 5.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $51.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $81.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.31% for stock’s current value.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Phreesia Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -243.48% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -277.80% in the current quarter and calculating -230.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.76 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

PHR Dividends

Phreesia Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 06 and December 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.20% institutions for Phreesia Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at PHR for having 7.83 million shares of worth $483.33 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $387.54 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.64 million shares of worth $224.77 million or 7.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $134.56 million in the company or a holder of 4.26% of company’s stock.