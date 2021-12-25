Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Lost -1.68% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.52 trading at -$0.05 or -1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $427.93M. That closing price of OTMO’s stock is at a discount of -229.55% from its 52-week high price of $11.60 and is indicating a premium of 15.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 311.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.40%, in the last five days OTMO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $3.52 price level, adding 8.33% to its value on the day. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -64.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.68% in past 5-day. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) showed a performance of -5.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.44 million shares which calculate 1.44 days to cover the short interests.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.68% institutions for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC is the top institutional holder at OTMO for having 3.22 million shares of worth $15.39 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd, which was holding about 0.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.0 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.8 million shares of worth $13.38 million or 2.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.01 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.