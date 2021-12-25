NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Could Experience 44.34% Growth

In last trading session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.19 trading at $0.43 or 15.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $430.36M. That closing price of NEXT’s stock is at a discount of -92.16% from its 52-week high price of $6.13 and is indicating a premium of 48.28% from its 52-week low price of $1.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 465.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.58%, in the last five days NEXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $3.19 price level, adding 1.54% to its value on the day. NextDecade Corporation’s shares saw a change of 52.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.93% in past 5-day. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) showed a performance of -12.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 million shares which calculate 4.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -166.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.3% for stock’s current value.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NextDecade Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.83% while that of industry is -9.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -28.60% in the current quarter and calculating -228.60% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.60%.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.80% institutions for NextDecade Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at NEXT for having 54.34 million shares of worth $224.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 44.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Valinor Management, LLC, which was holding about 19.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.64 million shares of worth $6.75 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.55 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.