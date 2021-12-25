N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Currently -36.52% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.72 trading at $0.32 or 2.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.06B. That closing price of NABL’s stock is at a discount of -36.52% from its 52-week high price of $16.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.95% from its 52-week low price of $10.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 558.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For N-able Inc. (NABL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.81%, in the last five days NABL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $11.72 price level, adding 1.84% to its value on the day. N-able Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.83% in past 5-day. N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) showed a performance of 7.13% in past 30-days.

N-able Inc. (NABL) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86.77 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

NABL Dividends

N-able Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.36% institutions for N-able Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State of Alaska, Department of Revenue is the top institutional holder at NABL for having 0.15 million shares of worth $1.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.58 million shares of worth $44.44 million or 2.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.5 million in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.