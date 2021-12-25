MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Share Price Rebounds 15.97% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.44 trading at $0.18 or 14.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $47.97M. That closing price of MDVL’s stock is at a discount of -1113.89% from its 52-week high price of $17.48 and is indicating a premium of 15.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 151.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.29%, in the last five days MDVL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $1.44 price level, adding 3.36% to its value on the day. MedAvail Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -90.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.35% in past 5-day. MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) showed a performance of -22.99% in past 30-days.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MedAvail Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -89.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.53% while that of industry is 20.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 79.50% in the current quarter and calculating 52.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.53 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $485k and $12.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,040.20% while estimating it to be -49.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.90% during past 5 years.

MDVL Dividends

MedAvail Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.38% institutions for MedAvail Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Redmile Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at MDVL for having 11.72 million shares of worth $34.24 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 35.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd, which was holding about 3.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $2.2 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.69 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.