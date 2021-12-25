Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Down Almost -5.55% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at -$0.02 or -2.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.78M. That closing price of MBII’s stock is at a discount of -320.29% from its 52-week high price of $2.90 and is indicating a premium of 5.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 599.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.75%, in the last five days MBII remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 11.54% to its value on the day. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.39% in past 5-day. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) showed a performance of -5.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 million shares which calculate 3.18 days to cover the short interests.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.00% while that of industry is 18.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.64 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $10.21 million and $7.72 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.20% while estimating it to be 31.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.30% during past 5 years.

MBII Dividends

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.01% institutions for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Macquarie Group Limited is the top institutional holder at MBII for having 16.91 million shares of worth $15.24 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ardsley Advisory Partners, which was holding about 16.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.04 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.82 million shares of worth $14.25 million or 8.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.81 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.