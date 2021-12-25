Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.46?

In last trading session, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.46 trading at $0.06 or 2.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $245.56M. That closing price of LTRPA’s stock is at a discount of -214.63% from its 52-week high price of $7.74 and is indicating a premium of 18.29% from its 52-week low price of $2.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 787.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.50%, in the last five days LTRPA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $2.46 price level, adding 1.2% to its value on the day. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.04% in past 5-day. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) showed a performance of 2.07% in past 30-days.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -57.50% during past 5 years.

LTRPA Dividends

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 17 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.39% institutions for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LTRPA for having 5.43 million shares of worth $34.65 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.69 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.54 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.03 million shares of worth $12.93 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.63 million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.