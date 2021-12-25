Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Jumps 0.60 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) saw 0.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at $0.01 or 0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.49M. That closing price of KAVL’s stock is at a discount of -5114.29% from its 52-week high price of $43.80 and is indicating a premium of 2.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.60%, in the last five days KAVL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $0.84 price level, adding 10.64% to its value on the day. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.69% in past 5-day. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) showed a performance of -33.86% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.