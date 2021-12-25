Is Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:NM) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $3.68?

In last trading session, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.68 trading at $0.15 or 4.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.76M. That closing price of NM’s stock is at a discount of -319.02% from its 52-week high price of $15.42 and is indicating a premium of 42.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 360.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.25%, in the last five days NM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $3.68 price level, adding 2.9% to its value on the day. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 63.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.51% in past 5-day. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) showed a performance of -18.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -389.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -389.13% for stock’s current value.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 212.10% in the current quarter and calculating 171.60% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.00%.

NM Dividends

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 22 and November 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.06% institutions for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at NM for having 1.1 million shares of worth $5.23 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd., which was holding about 0.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.27 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 28850.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18102.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $86346.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.