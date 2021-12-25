Is Kornit Digital Ltd.’s 61.23% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw 0.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $143.66 trading at $3.33 or 2.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.94B. That closing price of KRNT’s stock is at a discount of -26.26% from its 52-week high price of $181.38 and is indicating a premium of 44.48% from its 52-week low price of $79.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 484.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.37%, in the last five days KRNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $143.66 price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 61.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.40% in past 5-day. Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) showed a performance of -13.68% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kornit Digital Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 300.00% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 8.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 71.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $89.35 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $57.39 million and $72.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 55.70% while estimating it to be 22.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.40% during past 5 years.

KRNT Dividends

Kornit Digital Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.00% institutions for Kornit Digital Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at KRNT for having 4.1 million shares of worth $592.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 2.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $338.5 million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.3 million shares of worth $188.53 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $178.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.