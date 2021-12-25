Is Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH), -83.88% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) saw 0.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.07 trading at $0.07 or 1.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.23B. That closing price of AVAH’s stock is at a discount of -83.88% from its 52-week high price of $13.00 and is indicating a premium of 16.69% from its 52-week low price of $5.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 512.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.00%, in the last five days AVAH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $7.07 price level, adding 0.84% to its value on the day. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.59% in past 5-day. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) showed a performance of -2.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -126.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.44% for stock’s current value.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $445.82 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $461.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.98%.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.91% institutions for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at AVAH for having 81.03 million shares of worth $649.86 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 44.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P., which was holding about 4.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.77 million.

On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.47 million shares of worth $19.84 million or 1.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.