InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Share Price Recovers 14.29% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.0 or 1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.96M. That closing price of NVIV’s stock is at a discount of -257.14% from its 52-week high price of $2.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 677.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.17%, in the last five days NVIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 3.41% to its value on the day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -30.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.15% in past 5-day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) showed a performance of 11.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.55 million shares which calculate 3.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6596.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6596.43% for stock’s current value.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 73.20% during past 5 years.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.59% institutions for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NVIV for having 0.87 million shares of worth $0.61 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.22 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.