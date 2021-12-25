Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Is Up 18.96% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $90.23 trading at $1.55 or 1.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.11B. That closing price of PI’s stock is at a premium of 0.37% from its 52-week high price of $89.90 and is indicating a premium of 57.31% from its 52-week low price of $38.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 352.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.75%, in the last five days PI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $90.23 price level, adding 2.17% to its value on the day. Impinj Inc.’s shares saw a change of 115.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.95% in past 5-day. Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) showed a performance of 18.96% in past 30-days.

Impinj Inc. (PI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Impinj Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 71.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 110.71% while that of industry is 28.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 65.50% in the current quarter and calculating 6.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $44.15 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $24.72 million and $36.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 78.60% while estimating it to be 16.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -116.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

PI Dividends

Impinj Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.81% institutions for Impinj Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at PI for having 4.4 million shares of worth $251.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 18.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 1.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.95 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.51 million shares of worth $29.02 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.