How To Know If Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) Is Expensive At $15.22.

In last trading session, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.22 trading at $0.78 or 5.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $752.78M. That closing price of TUP’s stock is at a discount of -153.55% from its 52-week high price of $38.59 and is indicating a premium of 12.75% from its 52-week low price of $13.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 853.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.40%, in the last five days TUP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $15.22 price level, adding 0.13% to its value on the day. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s shares saw a change of -53.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.97% in past 5-day. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) showed a performance of -2.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.1 million shares which calculate 5.87 days to cover the short interests.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tupperware Brands Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.25% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -39.20% in the current quarter and calculating 428.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $481.63 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $489.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $362.75 million and $489.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.80% while estimating it to be -0.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 747.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.40% institutions for Tupperware Brands Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TUP for having 7.92 million shares of worth $209.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 15.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $196.39 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.23 million shares of worth $103.1 million or 8.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.29 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $84.39 million in the company or a holder of 6.63% of company’s stock.