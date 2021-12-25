How To Know If PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Is Expensive At $1.59.

In last trading session, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw 0.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at $0.02 or 1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.01M. That closing price of PRFX’s stock is at a discount of -393.08% from its 52-week high price of $7.84 and is indicating a premium of 13.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 96950.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 471.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PainReform Ltd. (PRFX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.43 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days PRFX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 4.22% to its value on the day. PainReform Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -64.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.97% in past 5-day. PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) showed a performance of -16.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37480.0 shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -277.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -277.36% for stock’s current value.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.11% institutions for PainReform Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PRFX for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 22564.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62502.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19107.0 shares of worth $52926.0 or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3457.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9575.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.