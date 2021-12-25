Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -10.72% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at -$0.01 or -1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $180.93M. That closing price of GSV’s stock is at a discount of -125.58% from its 52-week high price of $0.97 and is indicating a premium of 11.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 686.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.59%, in the last five days GSV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 8.51% to its value on the day. Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s shares saw a change of -40.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.60% in past 5-day. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) showed a performance of -10.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.02 million shares which calculate 4.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -306.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -123.26% for stock’s current value.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gold Standard Ventures Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

GSV Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.08% institutions for Gold Standard Ventures Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Sun Valley Gold LLC is the top institutional holder at GSV for having 43.58 million shares of worth $19.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 25.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.35 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 25.0 million shares of worth $11.35 million or 6.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.24 million in the company or a holder of 3.22% of company’s stock.