FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $10.00.

In last trading session, FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.03 or -2.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.70M. That closing price of HUGE’s stock is at a discount of -331.07% from its 52-week high price of $4.44 and is indicating a premium of 1.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 315.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.83%, in the last five days HUGE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 6.36% to its value on the day. FSD Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.21% in past 5-day. FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) showed a performance of -25.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.83 million shares which calculate 3.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -870.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -870.87% for stock’s current value.

HUGE Dividends

FSD Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 05 and August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.02% institutions for FSD Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at HUGE for having 0.58 million shares of worth $1.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.57 million.