EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) jumps 87.50% In 2021; How Attractive Is It At $24.55?

In last trading session, EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.55 trading at $1.05 or 4.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.99B. That closing price of ESMT’s stock is at a discount of -58.17% from its 52-week high price of $38.83 and is indicating a premium of 18.7% from its 52-week low price of $19.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 721.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EngageSmart LLC (ESMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.47%, in the last five days ESMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $24.55 price level, adding 0.77% to its value on the day. EngageSmart LLC’s shares saw a change of -28.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.15% in past 5-day. EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) showed a performance of 15.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.2% for stock’s current value.

ESMT Dividends

EngageSmart LLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.69% institutions for EngageSmart LLC that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ESMT for having 97.21 million shares of worth $3.31 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 60.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Summit Partners, L.P., which was holding about 26.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $917.13 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $16.59 million or 0.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.59 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.