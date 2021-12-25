Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Jumps 0.77%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.25 trading at $0.04 or 0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.67B. That closing price of DOMA’s stock is at a discount of -102.1% from its 52-week high price of $10.61 and is indicating a premium of 8.38% from its 52-week low price of $4.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 716.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.91 in the current quarter.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.77%, in the last five days DOMA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $5.25 price level, adding 6.91% to its value on the day. Doma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.31% in past 5-day. Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) showed a performance of -14.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.33 million shares which calculate 2.06 days to cover the short interests.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $114.41 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $113.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.69% institutions for Doma Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.