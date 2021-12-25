Does Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Look Expensive At $20.61? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) saw 0.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.61 trading at $0.81 or 4.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $997.32M. That closing price of PRAX’s stock is at a discount of -195.73% from its 52-week high price of $60.95 and is indicating a premium of 38.33% from its 52-week low price of $12.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 251.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.09%, in the last five days PRAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $20.61 price level, adding 1.15% to its value on the day. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.92% in past 5-day. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) showed a performance of 16.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 million shares which calculate 10.66 days to cover the short interests.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.93% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.30% in the current quarter and calculating -17.20% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -52.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.30%.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.95% institutions for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at PRAX for having 5.34 million shares of worth $98.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.1 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.6 million shares of worth $29.54 million or 3.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.