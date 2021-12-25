Do You Like EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) At $13.55?

In last trading session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw 0.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.55 trading at -$0.05 or -0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $453.79M. That closing price of EYPT’s stock is at a discount of -58.67% from its 52-week high price of $21.50 and is indicating a premium of 66.79% from its 52-week low price of $4.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 738.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days EYPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $13.55 price level, adding 5.24% to its value on the day. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 105.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.87% in past 5-day. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) showed a performance of -21.86% in past 30-days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.94% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 63.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.84 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $15.7 million and $7.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -37.30% while estimating it to be 48.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.30% during past 5 years.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.57% institutions for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at EYPT for having 4.19 million shares of worth $43.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 3.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.08 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.84 million shares of worth $6.88 million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.