CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $75.00

In last trading session, CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.33 trading at $0.31 or 0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90B. That closing price of LAW’s stock is at a discount of -91.05% from its 52-week high price of $69.41 and is indicating a premium of 9.06% from its 52-week low price of $33.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 370.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.86%, in the last five days LAW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $36.33 price level, adding 6.34% to its value on the day. CS Disco Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.61% in past 5-day. CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) showed a performance of -6.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -106.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -65.15% for stock’s current value.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.76 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $27.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.90%.

LAW Dividends

CS Disco Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s Major holders