Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Boosted 21.70% So Far In 2021, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.02 or -2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $130.06M. That closing price of CFMS’s stock is at a discount of -145.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.96 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Conformis Inc. (CFMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.17%, in the last five days CFMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 6.14% to its value on the day. Conformis Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.35% in past 5-day. Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) showed a performance of -13.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.63 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -150.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -150.0% for stock’s current value.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Conformis Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 94.12% while that of industry is 16.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.23 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.58%.

CFMS Dividends

Conformis Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.97% institutions for Conformis Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at CFMS for having 17.84 million shares of worth $23.72 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 14.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.35 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14.01 million shares of worth $17.24 million or 7.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.59 million in the company or a holder of 7.51% of company’s stock.