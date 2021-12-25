CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) 5.15% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.37 trading at $0.28 or 3.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $352.63M. That closing price of CVM’s stock is at a discount of -388.77% from its 52-week high price of $40.91 and is indicating a premium of 15.41% from its 52-week low price of $7.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 762.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.46%, in the last five days CVM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $8.37 price level, adding 2.22% to its value on the day. CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares saw a change of -28.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.15% in past 5-day. CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) showed a performance of -22.71% in past 30-days.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CEL-SCI Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.27% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -82.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.90% during past 5 years.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.53% institutions for CEL-SCI Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CVM for having 2.81 million shares of worth $24.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 2.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.32 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.73 million shares of worth $41.02 million or 8.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.42 million in the company or a holder of 2.52% of company’s stock.