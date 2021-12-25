BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) At $8.04: What To Do?

In last trading session, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.04 trading at $0.2 or 2.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.22B. That closing price of BTRS’s stock is at a discount of -145.77% from its 52-week high price of $19.76 and is indicating a premium of 17.79% from its 52-week low price of $6.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.55%, in the last five days BTRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $8.04 price level, adding 2.19% to its value on the day. BTRS Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.63% in past 5-day. BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) showed a performance of -1.83% in past 30-days.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BTRS Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.35% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.77 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.30%.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.19% institutions for BTRS Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at BTRS for having 31.52 million shares of worth $397.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 20.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $120.87 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.36 million shares of worth $42.46 million or 2.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $37.48 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.