Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) jumps 88.60% In 2021; How Attractive Is It At $2.77?

In last trading session, Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.77 trading at $0.23 or 9.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.25M. That closing price of BLBX’s stock is at a discount of -188.81% from its 52-week high price of $8.00 and is indicating a premium of 60.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 296.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.06%, in the last five days BLBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $2.77 price level, adding 4.48% to its value on the day. Blackboxstocks Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.78% in past 5-day. Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) showed a performance of -12.06% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.40% during past 5 years.

BLBX Dividends

Blackboxstocks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Blackboxstocks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.