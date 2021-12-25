BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Surged 23.86% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw 0.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.86 trading at $1.46 or 3.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.54B. That closing price of BLFS’s stock is at a discount of -48.48% from its 52-week high price of $60.67 and is indicating a premium of 31.11% from its 52-week low price of $28.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 413.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.71%, in the last five days BLFS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $40.86 price level, adding 0.17% to its value on the day. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.86% in past 5-day. BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) showed a performance of -10.34% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $63.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.84% for stock’s current value.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioLife Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 138.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.61 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $11.28 million and $14.73 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 180.30% while estimating it to be 136.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 214.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

BLFS Dividends

BioLife Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.53% institutions for BioLife Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Casdin Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BLFS for having 7.44 million shares of worth $296.79 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 22.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, which was holding about 1.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.3 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 0.77 million shares of worth $30.66 million or 2.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.74 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $29.09 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.