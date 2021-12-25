ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Share Price Rebounds 12.68% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.26 trading at $0.98 or 4.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $901.79M. That closing price of ALXO’s stock is at a discount of -303.74% from its 52-week high price of $93.91 and is indicating a premium of 12.68% from its 52-week low price of $20.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 384.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.47 in the current quarter.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.40%, in the last five days ALXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $23.26 price level, adding 5.6% to its value on the day. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -73.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.71% in past 5-day. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) showed a performance of -35.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $103.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -342.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.48% for stock’s current value.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.29% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -30.60% in the current quarter and calculating -8.30% decrease in the next quarter.

ALXO Dividends

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 25 and August 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.29% institutions for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. venBio Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at ALXO for having 9.7 million shares of worth $530.39 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 24.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 4.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $230.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $38.35 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $45.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.