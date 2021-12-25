AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Down -39.50% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.85 trading at -$0.56 or -8.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $217.33M. That closing price of AGIL’s stock is at a discount of -517.61% from its 52-week high price of $36.13 and is indicating a discount of -9.57% from its 52-week low price of $6.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 142.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AgileThought Inc. (AGIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.74%, in the last five days AGIL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the stock touched $5.85 price level, adding 40.12% to its value on the day. AgileThought Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.10% in past 5-day. AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) showed a performance of -39.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

AGIL Dividends

AgileThought Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.60% institutions for AgileThought Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.