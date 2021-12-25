AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) Could Really Rise To $11.27 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at $0.21 or 5.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $227.34M. That closing price of ATY’s stock is at a discount of -594.16% from its 52-week high price of $26.17 and is indicating a premium of 22.28% from its 52-week low price of $2.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 386.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.90%, in the last five days ATY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $3.77 price level, adding 0.26% to its value on the day. AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.20% in past 5-day. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) showed a performance of 3.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.27. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -198.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.63% for stock’s current value.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.00% while that of industry is 26.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

ATY Dividends

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.86% institutions for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series is the top institutional holder at ATY for having 0.1 million shares of worth $1.15 million. And as of Apr 29, 2021, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SEI Institutional International Tr-International Equity, which was holding about 21645.0 shares on May 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.