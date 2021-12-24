uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Adds 33.06% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.30 trading at $0.27 or 8.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.05M. That closing price of UCL’s stock is at a discount of -330.3% from its 52-week high price of $14.20 and is indicating a premium of 41.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 129.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.91%, in the last five days UCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $3.30 price level, adding 12.47% to its value on the day. uCloudlink Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.06% in past 5-day. uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) showed a performance of 16.61% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -596.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -596.97% for stock’s current value.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that uCloudlink Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.18% while that of industry is 18.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.55 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 16 and August 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.18% institutions for uCloudlink Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at UCL for having 12317.0 shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 11527.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.