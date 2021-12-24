SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Currently -456.6 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.0 or 0.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.43M. That closing price of SPCB’s stock is at a discount of -456.6% from its 52-week high price of $2.95 and is indicating a premium of 3.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 733.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.17%, in the last five days SPCB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 6.76% to its value on the day. SuperCom Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -48.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.73% in past 5-day. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) showed a performance of -24.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -277.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -277.36% for stock’s current value.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.30% during past 5 years.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.43% institutions for SuperCom Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SPCB for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.