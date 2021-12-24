Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Could Grow By 15.59% Or More

In last trading session, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.95 trading at $0.24 or 1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.49B. That closing price of SSYS’s stock is at a discount of -137.79% from its 52-week high price of $56.95 and is indicating a premium of 25.59% from its 52-week low price of $17.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.01%, in the last five days SSYS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $23.95 price level, adding 2.09% to its value on the day. Stratasys Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 15.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.37% in past 5-day. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) showed a performance of -13.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.14% for stock’s current value.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stratasys Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.00% while that of industry is -7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating -123.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $150.08 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $157.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $127.89 million and $142.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.30% while estimating it to be 10.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.00%.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.51% institutions for Stratasys Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SSYS for having 8.87 million shares of worth $229.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 15.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., which was holding about 4.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $120.98 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.88 million shares of worth $81.65 million or 6.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.28 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $45.03 million in the company or a holder of 4.03% of company’s stock.