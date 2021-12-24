Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Has Recovered -80.00 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -735.29% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at $0.04 or 4.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.89M. That closing price of STAF’s stock is at a discount of -735.29% from its 52-week high price of $8.52 and is indicating a premium of 15.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 596.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.39%, in the last five days STAF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.37% in past 5-day. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) showed a performance of -18.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 107.77% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 132.10% in the current quarter and calculating 129.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.20% during past 5 years.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.86% institutions for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at STAF for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 34367.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67015.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 90297.0 shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 89180.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.