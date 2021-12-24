SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Rebounded 61.83% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.37 trading at -$0.47 or -3.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.71M. That closing price of SGMA’s stock is at a discount of -52.15% from its 52-week high price of $17.30 and is indicating a premium of 61.83% from its 52-week low price of $4.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.97%, in the last five days SGMA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $11.37 price level, adding 10.4% to its value on the day. SigmaTron International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 142.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.40% in past 5-day. SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) showed a performance of 33.92% in past 30-days.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.20% during past 5 years.

SGMA Dividends

SigmaTron International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.35% institutions for SigmaTron International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SGMA for having 0.31 million shares of worth $1.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.09 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.85 million or 3.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 54100.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.