Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Jumps 3.47%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.73 trading at $0.46 or 3.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $646.82M. That closing price of PRLD’s stock is at a discount of -594.68% from its 52-week high price of $95.38 and is indicating a premium of 20.17% from its 52-week low price of $10.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 553.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.47%, in the last five days PRLD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the stock touched $13.73 price level, adding 7.17% to its value on the day. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -80.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.44% in past 5-day. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) showed a performance of -4.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.4 million shares which calculate 18.06 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.15% while that of industry is 16.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.00% in the current quarter and calculating -46.70% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.10%.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.42% institutions for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at PRLD for having 15.72 million shares of worth $450.06 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 33.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 10.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 21.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $289.85 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.93 million shares of worth $33.36 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.87 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $30.89 million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.