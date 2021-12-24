Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Drops -76.21% In 2021; Is It Affordable At $2.86?

In last trading session, Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.86 trading at $0.01 or 0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.10M. That closing price of ORPH’s stock is at a discount of -2619.23% from its 52-week high price of $77.77 and is indicating a premium of 10.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orphazyme A/S (ORPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.35%, in the last five days ORPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/20/21 when the stock touched $2.86 price level, adding 15.38% to its value on the day. Orphazyme A/S’s shares saw a change of -73.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.38% in past 5-day. Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) showed a performance of -14.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.53 to the stock, which implies a fall of -86.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.06. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 27.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 65.03% for stock’s current value.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Orphazyme A/S is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -105.85% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.25% institutions for Orphazyme A/S that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ORPH for having 0.2 million shares of worth $1.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 million.